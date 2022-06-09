Dr. Charles Wade, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wade, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Wade, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Wade works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care on Ashley Circle3885 W Ashley Cir Unit 640, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 896-6933Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wade?
I had a routine cleaning visit and the x-rays that were taken showed that a crown was not covering my tooth properly. I had a quick schedule to have the crown removed and a temporary installed. The final visit is in 3 weeks.
About Dr. Charles Wade, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1871604801
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wade using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.