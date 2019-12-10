Overview of Dr. Charles Wadee, MD

Dr. Charles Wadee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens



Dr. Wadee works at Charles F Wadee MD in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.