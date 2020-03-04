Dr. Charles Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Walton, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Walton, MD
Dr. Charles Walton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Uc Davis Med Center
Dr. Walton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Walton's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists Ltd.10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?
I had a gallbladder attack and never once while in the care of Dr. Walton did I feel uneasy. He was very caring and reassuring.
About Dr. Charles Walton, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407833395
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Uc Davis Med Center|University Of California Davis Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.