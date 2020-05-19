Overview of Dr. Charles Ware, MD

Dr. Charles Ware, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ware works at Mishawaka Orthopedics and Sport Medicine in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Bremen, IN and South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.