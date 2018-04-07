Overview

Dr. Charles Weatherby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Weatherby works at Primary Care Northwest in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.