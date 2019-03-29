Dr. Charles Weaver Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Weaver Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Weaver Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Weaver Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Weaver Jr works at
Dr. Weaver Jr's Office Locations
1
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
2
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
3
Spectrum Neurosurgical Specialists - Cherokee470 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 721-9540
4
Spectrum Neurosurgical Specialists - Forsyth1505 Northside Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had spinal decompression surgery done by Dr. Weaver. I went to him for a second surgical opinion and loved his calm, easy manner. His staff is wonderful too. The only negative I have is that no one from his office (or the hospital) called to check on me after my surgery. That was very disappointing. But I would recommend Dr. Weaver anytime.
About Dr. Charles Weaver Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801899554
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School Of Medicine, Program In Neurosurgery
- Brown University School Of Medicine, General Surgery
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.