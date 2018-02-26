See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Charles Webb, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Webb, MD

Dr. Charles Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Webb works at Womens Healthcare Associates in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webb's Office Locations

    Womens Healthcare Associates PA
    245 Memorial Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 632-2999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Charles Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982678736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richland Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
