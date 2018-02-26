Dr. Charles Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Webb, MD
Dr. Charles Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Healthcare Associates PA245 Memorial Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (276) 632-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
Dr. Webb was the 1st doctor in 2 yrs to take the time to actually listen to me and figure out what was wrong and treat it. Forever will be great full to him for that. He is kind compassionate and truly cares about his pts. He also shared in a huge role of ensuring that my triplet grand daughters were born and are doing amazing 3 yrs later!!!! One of the best doctors I've ever had 2000 miles away now and I still recommend him thank you Dr. Webb!!!!
About Dr. Charles Webb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982678736
Education & Certifications
- Richland Meml Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.