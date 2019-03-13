See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Macon, GA
Dr. Charles Wells, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Wells, MD

Dr. Charles Wells, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach.

Dr. Wells works at Sleep Medicine-Central Georgia in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wells' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Medicine-Central Georgia
    275 Sheraton Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-5779
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent Peach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
Insomnia

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 13, 2019
    Excellent sleep specialist. I have had no problems with communication. If you have narcolepsy and live in Middle GA, Dr. Wells should be your first choice since he is a neurologist. Pulmonologists lack the expertise he has when it comes to narcolepsy. He also has strong ties with Emory, which, along with Stanford, is one of the two main centers for narcolepsy research and drug trials. Highly recommended.
    About Dr. Charles Wells, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053332841
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells works at Sleep Medicine-Central Georgia in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wells’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

