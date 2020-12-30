Overview of Dr. Charles Werner, MD

Dr. Charles Werner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Werner works at North Louisiana Internal Medcn in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.