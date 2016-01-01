Overview

Dr. Charles Whang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Whang works at NorthBay Health Gastroenterology in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.