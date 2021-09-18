See All Ophthalmologists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Charles Whisler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Whisler, MD

Dr. Charles Whisler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Whisler works at Vantage Eye Center - Cass Street in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whisler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cass Street
    966 Cass St, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 204-5904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Nearsightedness
Keratitis
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2021
    Dr. Whisler is thorough--checks your medical file with some care, even noting a data point from over 20 years ago from a file transferred from a previous doctor's office. Has a sense of humor and listens carefully to what the patient says.
    Diana Y. Paul — Sep 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Whisler, MD
    About Dr. Charles Whisler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073516597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whisler works at Vantage Eye Center - Cass Street in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Whisler’s profile.

    Dr. Whisler has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

