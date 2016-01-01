Dr. Charles White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles White, MD
Dr. Charles White, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Pulmonology115 N Sumter St Ste 315, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 774-9787
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Charity Hosp-LSU
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
