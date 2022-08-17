Overview of Dr. Charles White, MD

Dr. Charles White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital and Providence Hospital.



Dr. White works at Urology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.