Dr. Charles Whittenburg, DO
Overview of Dr. Charles Whittenburg, DO
Dr. Charles Whittenburg, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Whittenburg's Office Locations
TexomaCare - Orthopedics5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 285, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6309
Hospital Affiliations
- Choctaw Nation Health Care Center
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon! My husband can walk again due to Dr. Whittenberg's expertise. Definitely recommend! He is professional, honest & wonderful!
About Dr. Charles Whittenburg, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073531158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
