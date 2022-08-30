Overview of Dr. Charles Whittenburg, DO

Dr. Charles Whittenburg, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Whittenburg works at TexomaCare - Orthopedics in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.