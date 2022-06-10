See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Charles Williams, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Williams, MD

Dr. Charles Williams, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Arkansas Cardiovascular Surgery Associates PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Overweight and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

    Arkansas Cardiovascular Surgery
    Arkansas Cardiovascular Surgery
9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 224-5666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Arkansas Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Port Placements or Replacements
Overweight
Gout
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Gout
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Heart Disease
Maze Procedure
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Surgery
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Thoracentesis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tracheal Surgery
Urinary Stones
Valley Fever
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atrial Septal Defect
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Tamponade
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Constipation
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Defect Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Impella Device
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mediastinal Tumors
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Nosebleed
Osteopenia
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Surgery
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Williams performed 2 open heart surgeries on my mom. She always said he was the only one she trusted with her heart. His bedside manner is amazing. He is thoughtful and friendly. I am forever thankful my mom was referred to him in 2006. She lived in Missouri but always looked forward to her checkups. Dr Williams made her feel important
    Becky Palma; Wanda (Jeannie) Clark’s daughter — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Williams, MD
    About Dr. Charles Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205929262
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Arkansas Cardiovascular Surgery Associates PA in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Overweight and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

