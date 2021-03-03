Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Willis, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Willis, MD
Dr. Charles Willis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Guilford Neurologic Associates Inc.912 3rd St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 478-2492
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Thorough exams by Dr. Hollis. Wonderful follow up. Options presented. Takes a personal interest to resolve presenting issues. Has my confidence and is highly recommended.
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
