Overview of Dr. Charles Winters, MD

Dr. Charles Winters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Winters works at Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Waldorf, MD, Columbia, MD, Rockville, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.