Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Winters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute17 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-9240
Waldorf Office12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 210, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (240) 629-3952
American Spine - Columbia11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L4, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (240) 629-3934
Hagerstown Office1110 Opal Ct Ste 3, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 629-3932
American Spine - Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 145, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 629-3926
American Spine and Advanced Pain Management1050 Key Pkwy Ste 102, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 629-3926
- 7 130 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 6, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 575-9895
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had brain surgery. He was very thorough. He also spent time with my family discussing my procedure.
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Med Coll of VA
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
