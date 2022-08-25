Dr. Charles Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wolff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Wolff, MD
Dr. Charles Wolff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Wolff's Office Locations
1
Live Oak Neurosurgical Associates8333 N Davis Hwy # 10, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 512-3482Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery of my lower spine.
About Dr. Charles Wolff, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649254855
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Univeristy Of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolff speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
