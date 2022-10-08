See All Hand Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Charles Wong, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (113)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Wong, DO

Dr. Charles Wong, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Wong works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center
    300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Charles Wong, DO

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255508131
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard / Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Wong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

