Dr. Charles Wong, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center
300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311
(661) 664-2300
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- QualCare
Dr. Wong took on my son’s case even though it was tricky. He saw us through from start to finish and actually cared enough to make us feel like we mattered and answered any question we had. We didn’t just feel like another case he had to get through til his day was over.
About Dr. Charles Wong, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255508131
Education & Certifications
- Harvard / Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
