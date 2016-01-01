Overview

Dr. Charles Woodall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Woodall works at Family Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.