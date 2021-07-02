Dr. Charles Woodard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Woodard, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Woodard, MD
Dr. Charles Woodard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durham, NC.
Dr. Woodard's Office Locations
Duke Aesthetic Center3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodard is my surgeon for a deviated septum that most doctors wouldn't even touch. He and his staff are extremely kind and accommodating. After my surgery I had feared I may have complications due to an instant that occured at home and when I called the office on a day he was not at the clinic he called and had me come in asap to ease my anxiety by examining me as my nose is still early in the healing stages. He is completely reassuring and detailed in his explanations and I left not only feeling more beautiful and confident but also reassured that I had a devoted and excellent surgeon and staff that I truly feel care about their patients. I wouldn't go to any other surgeon for this procedure.
About Dr. Charles Woodard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1871708636
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodard has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.
