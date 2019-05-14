Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Woods Jr works at
Dr. Woods Jr' Office Locations
Charles D Woods MD PC1320 14th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-3645
Reeves Sain Drug Store At1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-4480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
