Dr. Charles Woods III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Woods III, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Woods III, MD
Dr. Charles Woods III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Woods III works at
Dr. Woods III' Office Locations
-
1
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Holdingsllc550 Harrison St, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4678
-
3
Syracuse Voice Center5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3E, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods III?
The best ENT Doctor
About Dr. Charles Woods III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588691760
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods III works at
Dr. Woods III has seen patients for Cholesteatoma, Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) and Otosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.