Overview of Dr. Charles Woolley, MD

Dr. Charles Woolley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Woolley works at C Todd Woolley MD PC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.