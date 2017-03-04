Dr. Charles Woolley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Woolley, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Woolley, MD
Dr. Charles Woolley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Woolley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Woolley's Office Locations
-
1
Jerry E Nye MD PC2311 NW Northrup St Ste 209, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 274-4865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woolley?
I really couldn't have asked for a better doctor. I feel much better (and have for the past few years) since having an operation with Dr. Woolley.
About Dr. Charles Woolley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962480996
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolley works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.