Overview of Dr. Charles Woolums, MD

Dr. Charles Woolums, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Woolums works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV with other offices in Portsmouth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.