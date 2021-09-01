Dr. Charles Woolums, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolums is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Woolums, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Woolums, MD
Dr. Charles Woolums, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Woolums works at
Dr. Woolums' Office Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Cabell Huntington Surgery Ctr1201 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 523-1885
Scioto Valley Orthopaedics Inc.1735 27th St Ste 308, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 356-4876
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Woodums to be friendly, knowledgeable, and trustworthy in his recommendions which I followed. Two other doctors gave me negative results yet I was suffering severe pain for months and knew there was a problem. Dr Woodums found and treated, so I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Woolums, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1699772665
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolums has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolums accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolums has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolums works at
Dr. Woolums has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolums on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolums. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolums.
