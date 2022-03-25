Dr. Charles Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Dr. Charles Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2442
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My son greatly needed ear tubes. Dr. Wright took his time and explained everything thoroughly and was easy to understand. I didn't feel like just another case, I really felt like he cared about my son and our family and had our backs. After seeing the seriousness of my son's case, got us scheduled asap. THEN... the blizzard hit. The roads were ice and everything was closing... I was a mess with worry that my boy's surgery would be cancelled and my son would continue to be in pain even longer than he had been already. I couldn't believe it... but Dr. Wright didn't cancel!!! He literally braved the storm to show up and perform the surgery. When I thanked him for coming through, he mentioned that because the roads were unsafe, he had literally walked to the hospital to be there for us. How often in this world do you find an MD who will literally walk, in a blizzard, to show up for your family? Never maybe?! Dr. Wright is the real deal, and I'm so grateful for him. 10/10
About Dr. Charles Wright, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Tennessee
