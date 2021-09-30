Overview of Dr. Charles Wright, MD

Dr. Charles Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Wright works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.