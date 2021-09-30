Dr. Charles Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Dr. Charles Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 140, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Wright since 2009. He is one of the best Urologist in the state. He has always known what to do concerning my health. Dr. Wright is direct yet compassionate. I trust Dr. Wright with all medical decisions. I would definitely recommend Dr. Wright to anyone that is looking for a Urologist.
About Dr. Charles Wright, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184609729
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
