Dr. Yackulic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Yackulic, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Yackulic, MD
Dr. Charles Yackulic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Yackulic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yackulic's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Psychiatry and Psychotherapy914 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 387-6250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yackulic?
He seems to care, communicates clearly and listens to my concerns regarding treatment, which is more than I can say for most psychiatrists I've seen. He's also one of the only ones I've seen who has never had an issue with treating my ADHD. I've never had a problem getting on-time refills from his office either.
About Dr. Charles Yackulic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1003909672
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yackulic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yackulic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yackulic works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yackulic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yackulic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yackulic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yackulic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.