Overview of Dr. Charles Yang, MD

Dr. Charles Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Eye Physician Associates in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.