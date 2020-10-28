Dr. Yarbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Yarbrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Yarbrough, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GRADY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
Locations
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Huntington Medical Associates Inc.1934 11th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 529-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 9 year old daughter recently seen Dr. Yarbrough and he was truly the answer to my prayers. My daughter had been fighting a rash for almost 2 months. I had taken her to 3 different doctors and it just kept getting worse! I was at the point of taking her to the hospital to have testing ran. The rash was literally eating her skin. I called Thursday and was told that he was not excepting new patients but she could be seen within a week or two by one of the other providers. I explained the situation and told them everything that we had done and been prescribed and Dr. Yarbrough agreed to see her Monday morning. He was wonderful. He was very patient with her and explained things to her and I both. In one day the rash much much better. We have done what he said and I will be forever grateful for him! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Charles Yarbrough, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1356331508
Education & Certifications
- GRADY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarbrough accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.