Overview of Dr. Charles Yost, MD

Dr. Charles Yost, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.