Dr. Charles Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.