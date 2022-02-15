Dr. Charles Yun, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Yun, DDS
Dr. Charles Yun, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laurel, MD.
Fulton Family Dental Care7500 Montpelier Rd Ste 107, Laurel, MD 20723 Directions (301) 786-3621Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
He is the best caring dentist I’ve been to. You won’t be disappointed. I went in with a lot of pain last min. He took care of me and called me the next day to ensure I was ok. Just go see Dr. Yun he will take care of you!!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1154814960
