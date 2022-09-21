Overview of Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM

Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Zelen works at Foot & Ankle Assocs SW Virginia in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.