Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM
Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Zelen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zelen's Office Locations
-
1
Professional Education and Research Institute222 Walnut Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelen?
Dr. Zelen is always thorough with every exam. He is a doctor that asks you what you are feeling and going on with your foot & ankle "AND REALLY LISTENS TO YOU". Doctors I had before Dr. Zelen would straight out tell me it was impossible and I didn't know what I was talking about if I described something that seemed strange but then have no problem operating on me which would make it worse, leaving me with more problems than I had before going to them. Dr. Zelen, he will figure out what the problem is. He fixes the problem and is always kind and considerate. I have to drive almost 3 hours 1 way for my doctor visits and I have no problem with it because I am so confident in Dr. Zelen. I wouldn't trust another doctor with my foot & ankle. I wish he was a doctor that could do it all so I could stop seeing the other doctors that I wouldn't even take my dog to.
About Dr. Charles Zelen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508837402
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelen works at
Dr. Zelen has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.