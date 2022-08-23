Overview of Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO

Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Zeller IV works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.