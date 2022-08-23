See All Otolaryngologists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO

Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.

Dr. Zeller IV works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeller IV's Office Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    Broward Health Physician Group
    1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Community Hospital North
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health University Hospital

What is treatment frequency?

Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Charles Zeller and his staff are very professional and conscientious. My oral surgery was done skillfully by Dr. Zeller and his assistants.
    David Dargan — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720086366
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent Medical Center, Head and Neck Oncology &amp; Reconstructive Surgery
    • Doctors Hospital
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
