Dr. Charlie Browne, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlie Browne, MD
Dr. Charlie Browne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Browne's Office Locations
All Womens Health North9730 3rd Ave NE Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 985-9553
Ppgwni Kennewick Health Center7426 W Bonnie Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (866) 904-7721
Planned Parenthood of Greater Wa and N Idaho1117 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (866) 904-7721
Ppgwni123 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (866) 904-7721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Browne helped me with a hard decision years ago in 2009. He never made me feel less than was very kind. And checked up on me until I got home back in Idaho. He is a very kind soul as was his staff. Thank you for helping me be safe in the decision I made for myself!
About Dr. Charlie Browne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780676122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.