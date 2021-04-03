Dr. Charlie Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlie Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlie Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
1
Infectious Diseases Clinic At Clear Lake Specialties Pllc600 N Kobayashi Ste 312, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Diagnostic Clinic of Houston1200 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (281) 554-4075
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. CHANG's patient for over 10 years. He is familiar with my history and visits run smoothly. Dr. Chang has me go to the lab a week prior to the appointment so he has the blood panel reading to discuss at the time of my visit. He takes the time to explain all the results answer all my questions in a way they are understood. The office sends email reminders for blood draws and scheduled appointments. He and his staff is very friendly and patient with nervous Nellie's like me.
About Dr. Charlie Chang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1417996109
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern
- St. Paul University Hospital
- St Paul University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
