Dr. Charlie Chang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (71)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charlie Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at CLS Health - Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Infectious Diseases Clinic At Clear Lake Specialties Pllc
    600 N Kobayashi Ste 312, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-8333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic
    500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-1860
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Diagnostic Clinic of Houston
    1200 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 554-4075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charlie Chang, MD
    About Dr. Charlie Chang, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1417996109
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwestern
    • St. Paul University Hospital
    • St Paul University Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlie Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

