Dr. Charlie Faulk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Faulk's Office Locations
Riverside Partners&Womens Hlth401 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 249-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is Dr Faulk is that he is the best!!!! I had surgery in 2008 & he took good care of me, he cares about his patients & their well being!! I highly recommend Dr Faulk
About Dr. Charlie Faulk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faulk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faulk has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faulk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.