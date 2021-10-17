Overview of Dr. Charlie Faulk, MD

Dr. Charlie Faulk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Faulk works at Riverside Partners&Womens Hlth in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.