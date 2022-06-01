Dr. Charlie Gnaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlie Gnaim, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlie Gnaim, MD
Dr. Charlie Gnaim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from University of Texas-Houston Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gnaim's Office Locations
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 810-7015
Vital Heart & Vein6400 Fannin St Ste 2210B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2226Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit and procedure i have had with Charlie has been exceptional. He goes above and beyond to listen to your concerns and is never in a rush to answer your questions. He wants to make sure that you understand to ensure you of your own health. I recommend and brag on him all the time. And his mentor is top notch also- Sdringola- or the professor.
About Dr. Charlie Gnaim, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Mandarin
- 1245386424
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School
