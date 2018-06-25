Overview of Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD

Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli



They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.