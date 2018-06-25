Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD
Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith III's Office Locations
- 1 805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 676-2760
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake City Community Hospital
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Williamsburg Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith III?
Dr. Smith performed surgery on my husband at Hilton Head Hospital. He managed a complex array of medical issues prior to and after surgery with grea expertise. His bed side manner is the best we have experienced. His communication skills are clear, direct and honest. He made us feel very comfortable with a complex surgery procedure.
About Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1003874892
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith III has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.