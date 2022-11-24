Dr. Charlie Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlie Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stillwater, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, United Hospital and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.
Associated Eye Care Optical LLC2950 CURVE CREST BLVD W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 275-3000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 11:30am
St.Paul280 Smith Ave N Ste 840, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 275-3000
Associated Eye Care411 Stageline Rd # 271, Hudson, WI 54016 Directions (651) 275-3000
Woodbury237 Radio Dr Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 275-3000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- United Hospital
- Westfields Hospital & Clinic
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always happy to see Dr Wu. He is always happy yet professional.
About Dr. Charlie Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346458213
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.