Dr. Charlie Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stillwater, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, United Hospital and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.



Dr. Wu works at Associated Eye Care in Stillwater, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN, Hudson, WI and Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.