Dr. Charlisa Gibson, MD
Dr. Charlisa Gibson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8240
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205102753
- SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
