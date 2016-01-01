Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlotte Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlotte Alexander, MD
Dr. Charlotte Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group14090 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 265-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charlotte Alexander, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1740277649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.