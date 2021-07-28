Dr. Charlotte Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Bai, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlotte Bai, MD
Dr. Charlotte Bai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Park, IL.
Dr. Bai works at
Dr. Bai's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 942-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most caring and knowledgeable physicians I've ever had!
About Dr. Charlotte Bai, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1740484807
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
