Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlotte Hagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlotte Hagan, MD
Dr. Charlotte Hagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Hagan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hagan's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Associates of Virginia4461 Starkey Rd Ste 201, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 345-4946Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagan?
About Dr. Charlotte Hagan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861450868
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan works at
Dr. Hagan has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.