Overview of Dr. Charlotte Hagan, MD

Dr. Charlotte Hagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Hagan works at Internal Medicine Associates in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.