Dr. Charlotte Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Ng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Ng works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Cardiology Associates Plc.3399 POLLOCK RD, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-0170
-
2
Cardiovascular Care Associates9450 S Saginaw Rd Ste E, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 428-6227Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ng?
In short...She saved my life! Very skilled and she managed blocked artery in a timely manner in an emergency situation. Highly competent and efficient intervention cardiologist who also is down to earth when she works with patients and family.
About Dr. Charlotte Ng, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Malay
- 1245490937
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng speaks Malay.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.