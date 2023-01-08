Dr. Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlotte Page, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlotte Page, MD
Dr. Charlotte Page, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Page's Office Locations
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (508) 718-4050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Bwh Brigham Obstetrics and Gynecology Group850 Boylston St Ste 575, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9100
4
Dermatology Specialty Clinic20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I met Dr. Page I was on the fence if I would continue to use her as my GYN. Maybe she was having a bad day, was rushed, or simply being new to the practice made my first visit with her feel rushed and impersonal. I am glad I gave her a second chance. At my most recent visit she was so pleasant, listened to my concerns, and even made a note that she had read my chart beforehand, and asked some questions about a few medical issues she knew I had dealt with since I last saw her. I was really impressed. She is young, bright, articulate, and compassionate. If you need a GYN, I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Charlotte Page, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164885596
