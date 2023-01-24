See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Charlotte Rhee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (77)
Map Pin Small Huntington Station, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charlotte Rhee, MD

Dr. Charlotte Rhee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rhee works at Charlotte Ann Rhee, MD, FACS in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rhee's Office Locations

    Charlotte Ann Rhee, MD, FACS
    257 E Jericho Tpke, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-6707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 77 ratings
Patient Ratings (77)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Charlotte Rhee, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1932287968
Education & Certifications

  • Montefiore Mc/albert Einstein College Med
  • Providence Hospital
  • Marshall University School Of Medicine
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charlotte Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rhee works at Charlotte Ann Rhee, MD, FACS in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rhee’s profile.

77 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

