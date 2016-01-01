See All Radiation Oncologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Mount Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD

Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Dr. Rivers works at MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant
    1180 HOSPITAL DR, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Insurance Accepted
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1992117493
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

