Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD
Overview of Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD
Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Dr. Rivers works at
Dr. Rivers' Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant1180 HOSPITAL DR, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivers?
About Dr. Charlotte Rivers, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1992117493
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivers works at
Dr. Rivers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.