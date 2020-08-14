Dr. Charlsie Celestine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlsie Celestine, MD
Dr. Charlsie Celestine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ.
Women's Health Specialists of Cs East Windsor319 US Highway 130 Ste 29D, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 607-6600
Women's Healthcare of Princeton800 Bunn Dr Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 246-5541
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was a pelvic exam. I thought I might have pelvic organ prolapse. This is of course from reading symptoms on-line. She was pleasant, professional and direct. I would definitely go back to her. Whoever said she was "arrogant" is dead wrong.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104250117
Dr. Celestine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celestine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.